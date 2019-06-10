Jean Reinhold

Shirley Jean Reinhold, 87, of Glen Carbon, Illinois died Sunday, June 9, 2019, at Faith Countryside Homes in Highland, Illinois, two weeks prior to her 88th birthday surrounded by her family. Always a caregiver in life, Jean returned to God under the care of many compassionate caregivers at FCH.

Jean was born on June 24, 1931, in Petersburg, Illinois. She graduated from Waterloo High School in 1949 and attended De Paul School of Nursing in St. Louis, Missouri, where she received a degree in 1952. She worked as a registered nurse at St. Clement Hospital in Redbud, Illinois and as an office nurse for Dr. Joseph Wirth in Waterloo, Illinois.

In the early 1990s, she was a volunteer with Hospice of Southern Illinois earning the Butterfly Award in 1995 for exemplary services in support of HSI patients, families, and staff. She also worked as a private nurse for a patient with multiple sclerosis for several years.

Jean was a fun-loving and caring person, more concerned for others than herself, and dedicated to her husband, children, and grandchildren. She enjoyed leading 4H and volunteered with PSR at St. Cecelia's Church.

On Nov. 29, 1952, Shirley Jean married the late Jerome Reinhold in Waterloo. The couple celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in 2014. As a couple they enjoyed traveling, bowling, square dancing, watching the Cardinals and Rams, and celebrating family events.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry, in May of 2015, and a younger sister, Margie (Wayne) Alexander of St. Charles, Missouri. She is survived by her two daughters, Suzanne (James) Gallatin of Highland, and Linda (Peter) Reimers of Cary, Illinois; grandchildren, Jeremy (Christina) Gallatin, Emily (Adam) Geerts, Benjamin (fiancée Nikki Henderson) Gallatin, and Amanda (Aaron Hughes) Gallatin, Marie (Adam) Houghton, and Molly (Matt) Latza; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Matthew Gallatin, Ava and Griffin Geerts, Claire and Lydia Houghton, and Charlotte and Lucas Latza, and Taylor, Ashley and Ava Latza; sisters, Sarah Guinn of Mission, Texas and Cathy (Chuck) Lammert of St. Charles.

Jean was a former member of the St. Boniface Catholic Church and a current member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon where she worked with the parish quilting group to construct many beautiful quilts. In her final years, she lived at Eden Village in Glen Carbon, Illinois where she welcomed family and guests and made many good friends.

Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, June 15, 2019, at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Glen Carbon with Fr. Patrick Jakel officiating. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon. Donations may be offered to the Capital Campaign for St. Paul Parish and School in Highland or Child's Voice in Wood Dale. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.