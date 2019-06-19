Jeannette Margaret Crony

Jeannette Margaret Crony, nee Wolff, 90, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Evansville, Illinois and Chester, Illinois, passed away at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville, Illinois on June 7, 2019.

She was born May 18, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri, the daughter of Victor Anthony and Martha Esther (Wicklein) Wolff. She married Edward Leo Crony on Dec. 20, 1966. He preceded her in death. Her sister, Janet Wolff, also preceded her in death.

She is survived by her sister, Sr. Mary Kenan Wolff, SSND, of St. Louis, Missouri, her sons, Ed (Elizabeth) Crony of Rochester, New York and Eric (Amy) Crony of Edwardsville, and her grandchildren, Peyton, Estes, and Stephen Crony.

Jeannette attended high school at Notre Dame Academy in Belleville, Le Clerc College in Belleville, and earned her bachelor's degree from St. Mary's College in Leavenworth, Kansas. She was a registered dietician for 50 years, earning her training from the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota. She retired from Chester Memorial Hospital in 2004. After college and before moving to Chester, she lived and worked in many places which included Springfield, Illinois, Mobile, Alabama, St. Petersburg, Florida, Mission, Texas, New Orleans, Baltimore, and Farmington Hills, Michigan.

She began her career at St. John's Hospital in Springfield and later worked for Morrison's, Inc. which was involved with institutional food service along with their own chain of cafeterias across the South. She and her husband then relocated their family from the Detroit suburbs to a 250-acre farm in Chester. In Chester, she worked full-time for Chester Memorial Hospital and part-time over the years for Chester Mental Health Center, Senior Manor Nursing Home, St. Ann's Nursing Home, and Three Springs Nursing Home.

Jeannette was a very giving, kind, and wonderful mother, grandmother, and friend. She loved helping others and meeting new people. She also enjoyed traveling, doing yardwork, listening to Big Band and Classical music, playing bingo, and was a loyal member of the Popeye Club. She enjoyed her family and adored her young grandchildren.

Jeannette donated her body to St. Louis University. A memorial Mass will be held at St. Cecilia's Catholic Church in Glen Carbon on June 29, 2019, with visitation at 10 a.m. and Mass at noon.

Donations may be made to the School Sisters of Notre Dame, St. Cecilia's Catholic Church, or St. Louis University.

