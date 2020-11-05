EDWARDSVILLE — Jeannette Ellen Holeschek, 88, of Edwardsville, Illinois, originally of Staunton, Illinois, passed away on Nov. 3, 2020 in Decatur, Illinois.

She was born March 29, 1932 to Ted Oettel and Laura Oettel.

She married Carl Holeschek on June 11, 1955. He preceded her death in 2016.

Jeannette attended Zion Lutheran School and graduated from Staunton High School in 1950.

In 1954 she graduated from Illinois State Normal University with a BS in Education. She began her teaching career at Humbolt School in Alton, Illinois.

After moving to Edwardsville, she taught at Columbus Elementary School where she took special interest in each of her students.

Jeannette took a very active part in education associations as well as serving on various committees in the Edwardsville School District.

She was a founding member of the ADK Education Sorority in Edwardsville.

She and Carl were very devoted to each other. A big part of their life was watching sports, especially the St. Louis Cardinals.

She loved traveling, observing nature and collecting shells, rocks and memorabilia.

Jeannette is survived by her brother, Jim and wife Judy Oettel of Decatur, Illinois; two nieces, Julie and husband Trevor Stalets of Decatur, and Jennifer and husband David Johnston of Maroa, Illinois. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Donna Holeschek of Staunton.

A private service was held at Memorial Park Cemetery in Staunton. Paster John Shank from Trinity Lutheran Church in Edwardsville officiated.

Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice.

Williamson Funeral Home in Staunton, was in charge of arrangements.

