EDWARDSVILLE — Jeffrey S. French, 53, of Edwardsville, Illinois, and formerly of Jerseyville, Illinois, passed away at 12:46 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 19, 2020 at Evelyn's House in Creve Coeur, Missouri.

He was born Sept. 13, 1967 in Jerseyville, a son of Mary Virginia (Murphy) French of Jerseyville and the late Robert Lee French.

He married Kimberly R. (Peterson) French on April 7, 1990 in Alton, Illinois, and she survives.

He was employed at Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield; and had a career as an actuary for over 30 years.

He attended Metro Community Church in Edwardsville.

Jeff had a love of sports, loved his years of coaching baseball teams of his son throughout the years.

He enjoyed his days of playing golf and loved to cook and smoke meats.

He had a keen eye for photography, had a love for classic rock music and enjoyed watching movies.

He was a beloved husband, devoted and loving dad, dear son and brother; he will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his entire family and many friends.

In addition to his beloved wife of 30 years and mother; he is survived by a son, Nathaniel French of Edwardsville; a daughter, Julia French of Edwardsville; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Jim and Susan French of Jerseyville and Steve and Diane French of Jerseyville; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Larry and Sharon Peterson of Godfrey, Illinois; dear friends, Dave Rudsinski of Orland Park, Illinois, and Jeff and Nicole Zahnle of Hayfield, Minnesota; many nieces and nephews; several great nieces and great nephews; along with other extended family and friends.

In addition to his father; he was preceded in death by his grandparents; and two brothers-in-law, Rev. Kevin Peterson and Keith Peterson.

In celebration of his life, a private visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, Illinois, on Friday, Oct. 23, and a private funeral service on Saturday, Oct. 24, with Reverend Paul Westbrook officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

In lieu of floral tributes, memorials may be made to the family to establish a fund for his children's education and may be accepted at the funeral home. www.irwinchapel.com.