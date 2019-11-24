EDWARDSVILLE — Jennive W. Goodman Schneider, 99, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at University Nursing and Rehab Center.

She was a native of Pay Down Missouri. born July 25, 1920 daughter of the late John Hiram and Lavonia V. nee Fransis Goodman.

She married Melvin Henry Schneider Nov. 11, 1945, in Granite City, Illinois, he passed Sept. 8, 1976.

Survived by her daughter Carolyn (Alan) Koester of Edwardsville; grandchildren Adam (Jessica) Koester and their children Ryan and Joshua. Mark (Amber) Koester and their children Caleb, Lillian, Everly and Isaac. Angela (Robert) Turner and their children Stephanie, Jacob, Austin, and Elijah.

Proceeded by sisters Marie Simmons, Laura Madding, Edith Goodman and Lelia Viessman; and brother Chantry Goodman.

Bookkeeper for Massey Dairy, Huxel Electric. Property landlord for many years in Granite City.

Visitation 10 a.m. and Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30.

St. John's United Methodist Church 7372 Marine Road, Edwardsville, 62025.

Rev. Grant Armstrong officiating.

Suggested memorials St. John's United Methodist Church or Concordia Lutheran Church, Granite City.