HAMEL — Jerald D. Leichsenring, age 79, of Hamel, Illinois, died Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at Deceased's Residence in Hamel.

He was born on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 1940, in Hamel, the son of Gustav and Irma (nee Rotenburg) Leichsenring.

On Thursday, March 30, 1961, he married Heiderose Rossel who survives.

He was a member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church, Hamel Volunteer Fire Department.

He was born in Hamel. He served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1964. During the service he married Heiderose Rossel in Neckersulm Germany on March 30, 1961. He worked at Laclede Steel for five years and then worked for Shell Oil Co. and retired from there in 1993. Jerald loved auto racing, his family and especially his grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife Heiderose "Heide" Leichsenring, Hamel; Sons, Micheal (Lana) Leichsenring, Staunton, Illinois, Terry (Sharon) Leichsenring, New Douglas, Illinois, and Tommy (Dawn) Leichsenring, Worden, Illinois; daughter, Christol (Darren) Heberer, Hamel; nine Grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; one great great-grandchildren; and a brother, Lloyd Leichsenring, Edwardsville, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Carmalyn Leichsenring an infant/One day old in 1962.

Arrangements are being handled by Dauderman Mortuary in Hamel.

Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Dauderman Mortuary and from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m., at Dauderman Mortuary.

Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Dauderman Mortuary, with Rev. William Gleason, Assistant Pastor, St. Paul Lutheran Church, officiating.

Interment will be at Saint Paul Lutheran Cemetery in Hamel.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church or Benld Adopt A Pet.