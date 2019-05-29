Jerrett James "Jay" Fagan Jr.

Jerrett James "Jay" Fagan Jr., 80, died at his residence in rural Edwardsville, Illinois Tuesday, May 28, 2019.

He was born on Oct. 9, 1938, in Edwardsville, Illinois to the late Mr. & Mrs. Jerrett James Fagan Sr. He married to Toni R. Droxner on April 4, 1964, at St. Mary's Catholic Church on West Park Street in Edwardsville. She survives. They met in Pfullendorf, Germany in 1963 while Jay was in the service.

Jerrett was a self-employed carpenter/general contractor with Fagan Construction, specializing in home building and remodeling. Prior to his military service and for a while upon returning from service, he worked for Cain Lumber Company in Collinsville, Illinois.

Jerrett served in the U.S. Army from 1961 to 1963. He was a member of the Carpenters Union for over 30 years and a member of Worden American Legion Post #564.

"Jay" loved hunting, gardening, arrowhead hunting, model trains – N gauge, and working on Toni's lawn mowers. Jay played football at Edwardsville High School and graduated from EHS in 1956.

Besides his wife, survivors are one son, Michael (Melodye) Fagan; one daughter, Patricia (Dan) Miller; two grandsons, Austin (Shelby) Miller and Aaron Miller; one great-grandson, Hank Miller; two sisters, Betty Lou Schreiber and MaryAnn Alderson; two brothers, Terry (MaryAnn) Fagan and Denny (Harriette) Fagan; two step-brothers, Fred (Marty) Funke and Jim (Maggie) Funke; one step-sister, KayLee Wydra.

Memorial service is Friday, May 31, 2019 at 3 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Worden, Illinois. Father Jeff Goeckner will preside over services.

Following the memorial service, the family will greet friends from 4 to 8 p.m. at Williamson Funeral Home in Worden. Memorials are suggested to either Worden American Legion Post #564 or to the Madison County Humane Society.

