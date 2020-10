EDWARDSVILLE — Deacon Jerry L. Cato II, 52, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed Monday, Oct. 12, 2020.

A private visitation will be at Irwin Chapel, Glen Carbon, Illinois, on Thursday, Oct. 15.

A drive-through visitation is 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Private visitation and Funeral Mass at St. Cecilia Catholic Church on Friday, Oct. 16.

Burial at Calvary Catholic Cemetery.

