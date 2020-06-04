EDWARDSVILLE — Jesse D. Jackson Jr. was born Dec. 29, 1977 in Alton, Illinois; the son of Jesse and Jeanette Jackson. He left this life and took his rest on Sunday, May 31. Jesse was raised in Edwardsville, Illinois where he attended N.O. Nelson Elementary, Edwardsville Junior High, and Edwardsville High School. Jesse was multi-talented and could do anything he set his mind to with excellence.

At an early age, Jesse realized his gift for music playing piano and trumpet. His love for music ranged across all genres and encouraged the development of a group, Simple Harmony, which he sang in with his cousins Jerry, Chris, and Steven. Simple Harmony performed in churches, talent shows, concerts, and anywhere they could get a crowd to gather.

Jesse was an avid lover of all sports and loved not only participating in them, but attending games and functions as well. Jesse played Pee Wee Football for Edwardsville Bengals under the leadership of Coach Mr. Ed Johnson, as well as in junior high and high school. Jesse not only played football, he played baseball, ran track and loved a good game of basketball at Hoppe Park.

Jesse was one of the town barbers and this fed his love for people. He cut out of his home and it was not unusual for family gatherings to begin just from a day of cutting. Jesse's love for people created opportunities to serve on many levels. Jesse loved being a father, brother, cousin, and friend to all he had the pleasure of knowing.

Preceding him in death are grandparents George Jackson, Lula Jackson, Artenis McGee, and Elijah Williams. Jesse leaves to mourn: children; Jasen M. Jackson of Chicago; Kyla N. Hairston-Jackson of Glen Carbon, Illinois; Taelor A. Davis-Jackson, Jesse D. Jackson III (Tre), Cicely R.J. Jackson, Jaedyn D. Davis-Jackson, Sabreena A. Davis-Jackson; all of Edwardsville and Maddox J. Jackson of Granite City, Illinois. His mother, Jeanette Jackson; father Jesse D. (Dorcas) Jackson Sr.; sisters; Mary R. (Rob) Miller, Eboni McKenney, and Samantha P. Jackson all of Edwardsville . He also leaves behind a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends to share heartfelt memories.

Burial will take place at the Valleyview Cemetery Edwardsville. Services will be private.