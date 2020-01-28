MANSFIELD — Jimmie D. Chandler, age 81, peacefully passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020 in his Mansfield home under the compassionate care of OhioHealth Hospice and was blessed to be surrounded by his wife and daughter.

He was born Jan. 29, 1938, in Edwardsville, to Laverne "Jim" and Virginia (Musick) Chandler.

He was liked by everyone he met and was a natural athlete who loved to play sports and always put others first. He played baseball and football but was a star basketball player in high school. He even earned a college scholarship for basketball until he served his country as a member of the US Army.

Jimmie's work history included Engineer Lab Technician with the Essex Corporation in Lexington, Ohio, production supervisor at Mooney and Moses, and Production Supervisor and eventually Plant Superintendent at Kelsey-Hayes in Mount Vernon.

He left his final job at Jay Plastics at age 74, finally retiring from the workforce.

He is survived by his loving wife whom he married June 19, 1965, Sharen L. (Traband) Chandler; daughter, Paige L. (Richard) Perkeybile; two step-granddaughters; sister, Barbara Semanisin; several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family; and his special friend, his Boston Terrier Ginny.

Jimmie was preceded in death by parents Laverne "Jim" Chandler, Virginia (Musick) Henke; stepfather Wilbert Henke; two stillborn children, Malissa Beth and Cary Michael; a niece; two nephews and a brother-in-law.

Contributions in his memory may be made to OhioHealth Hospice Mansfield and may be sent to OhioHealth Hospice, 335 Glessner Ave. Mansfield, Ohio, 44903.

His final resting place and service will be in Edwardsville and will be at a later date.

Snyder Funeral Homes is honored to serve Jimmie's family. Share a memory with them at SnyderFuneralHomes.com.