EDWARDSVILLE — Jimmie Faye Garner, age 96, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at her home with her family by her side.

Jimmie was born on Nov. 14, 1924 in Tishomingo, Mississippi, daughter of the late James Franklin McAnally and Lillie Ova (Gray) McAnally.

Jimmie Faye married her husband of 45 years, Noble Odell Garner, on Oct. 14, 1945; he preceded her in death on June 6, 1989.

She was a charter member of First Baptist Church in Maryville, Illinois.

She enjoyed working at Madison County Nursing Home as a cook and as a bus monitor for District #7 in Edwardsville.

She also enjoyed shopping, gardening, canning and cooking for everyone. She loved company, and her family visiting her.

One of her greatest loves was spending time with her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved her.

In addition to her parents and husband; Jimmie was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Richard Henke; and eight siblings, Everett McAnally, Evielee Thorne, Maxine Castel, Mary Lou Rast, Nadine Farley, Jessie V. Brown, Harold McAnally and Nell Harrison.

She is survived by her loving children, Judy Johnson of Edwardsville, Patsy (Gary) Franke of Moro, Illinois, Mary Ellen Sandrin of Edwardsville, Randy (Sheryl) Garner of Mustang, Oklahoma, Brad Garner of Edwardsville, and James "Buddy" (Marsha) Garner of Troy, Illinois; sister, Martha Moss of Garden City, Minnesota; sister-in-law, Irene Lehmann of Wright City, Missouri; grandmother to Brian (Robyn) Schmidt, Rob (Kelly) Schmidt, Joy (Jody) McRae, Patrick Henke, Matthew (Susan) Henke, Christopher (Erin) Sandrin, Amanda (Chad) Hudgins and Samantha (Josh) Brown; great-grandmother to 12 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville, with Pastor Amy Huff officiating.

Pallbearers will be Randy Garner, Brad Garner, Buddy Garner, Brian Schmidt, Rob Schmidt and Matthew Henke.

In celebration of her life, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to mom's caregivers, Michelle and Lee who helped the family keep her home.

Memorial donations may be given to Shriners Hospital for Children or donors choice.

