Jo Ann Rowland

Jo Ann (Long) Rowland, 89, devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother, passed on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, in her home in Henderson, NV.

Jo was born Nov. 4, 1930, in South Bend, IN. Jo married Thomas E. Rowland on May 15, 1948, in El Monte, CA. As a wife and mother, Jo took her job as a homemaker to a whole new level and inspired multiple generations in the arts of both cooking and sewing.

Jo is survived by her husband of 71 years, Thomas E. Rowland; children Tim (Celesta) Rowland, Violet (Lewis) Goudie, Katrina (John) VanderWaal, Jill Rene (Bryan) Bird, and Thomas (Jana) Rowland; 16 grandchildren; and 28 great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her daughter Jody Murphy and granddaughter Shaunna (Oscar) Fujii.

A viewing and Rosary will be held Thursday, Dec. 12, at 7 p.m. Her funeral Mass will be held at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Boulder City, NV, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 13.

