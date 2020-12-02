1/1
Joan Gillham
TEXAS — Joan Margaret Gillham, age 87, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020 in Plano, Texas.



Joan was born on Oct. 25, 1933, the eldest daughter of the late Lillian and Lester Long.



She married Richard Clark Gillham on March 24, 1956. He preceded her in death in 1997.



She is survived by a daughter, Julia Ann Gillham Riley of Rockwall, Texas; two sons, Grant David Gillham of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Daniel Clark Gillham of Fair Oaks, California; three grandchildren, Kaitlin, Charles, and Gina Gillham of Fair Oaks, Califronia.



She is survived by two siblings, Christine Long of Waco, Texas, and Michael Long of East Alton, Illinois.



A native of Edwardsville, Illinois, Joan loved living on the family farm in Fort Russell Township raising Arabian horses.



She often said those were the happiest years of her life.



Memorial services will be delayed due to the Covid epidemic but are tentatively scheduled in Edwardsville for the spring of 2021, to include a memorial mass at St. Boniface and internment at Woodlawn Gardens Cemetery.



Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of local arrangements.



Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-4655
