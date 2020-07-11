Joan Grinter

GRANITE CITY — Joan 'Jodie' Grinter, loving mother, devoted teacher and artistic spirit passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020.

Born Oct. 1, 1930 in Granite City, Illinois, Jodie spent her entire career in the classroom, where she was infamous for the Grinter Grip. Her family farm in Marine remained her passion after retirement, as she treasured her flower gardens and hummingbirds. Playing bridge with friends, knitting socks, reading mysteries and painting with watercolors were just a few of her hobbies.

Jodie was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Helen Muelder.

She will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Mark (Linda), Robin (Tim) Hoerner and Greg.

She will also be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.