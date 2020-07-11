1/
Joan Grinter
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Joan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GRANITE CITY — Joan 'Jodie' Grinter, loving mother, devoted teacher and artistic spirit passed away peacefully on Monday, June 29, 2020.



Born Oct. 1, 1930 in Granite City, Illinois, Jodie spent her entire career in the classroom, where she was infamous for the Grinter Grip. Her family farm in Marine remained her passion after retirement, as she treasured her flower gardens and hummingbirds. Playing bridge with friends, knitting socks, reading mysteries and painting with watercolors were just a few of her hobbies.



Jodie was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Helen Muelder.



She will be lovingly remembered by her three children, Mark (Linda), Robin (Tim) Hoerner and Greg.



She will also be fondly remembered by her nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jul. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved