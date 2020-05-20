Joann Smith
EDWARDSVILLE — Joann Smith, 73, of Edwardsville, Illinois, born July 24, 1946 to the late Thelma Moreen (nee Logan) Smith, passed away Wednesday, May 20, 2020.

Joann was extremely dedicated to her family and loved spending time with her grandchildren.

In addition to her mother, Joann is preceded in death by her son, Billy Thompson; grandson, David Keith Manley II; and her grandfather, Miles Evit Logan.

Those left to cherish her memory include her son, Dino (Tammy Williams) Thompson; daughter, Tammy Manley; grandchildren, Shawn (Karen Cousins) Gaines, Adam Gaines, Nicole (Daniel) Caulk, Ethan Manley, Shelby Thompson, Nathan Thompson, Tristan Gaines, Cassie Gaines, and Eli Gaines; as well as many friends and extended family.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold a private service at Sunset Hill Funeral Home. Joann will be laid to rest immediately following the service at Sunset Hill Cemetery, Glen Carbon, Illinois.

Online condolences may be expressed by visiting www.herrfuneral.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 20, 2020.
