Joe Vano

Joe A. Vano, 65, of Maryville passed away at 3:42 pm on Thursday, April 16, 2020, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville. Joe was born on Jan. 11, 1955, in East St. Louis, the son of the late George J. & Nellie E. (Gabriel) Vano.

He married Kathy (Gum) Vano on Dec. 10, 1977. She preceded him in death on Jan. 13, 2005. Joe then married Cathleen L. (Stranc) Vano on April 14, 2014. Besides his wife, Joe is survived by a son, Stephen Vano; a nephew, Tony & wife, Melissa Crepps; four nieces, Angie & husband, David Brickman, Diana & husband, Jeff Kramer, Heather & husband, George Carich, and Candy & husband, Jim Reany; four great-nephews, Rhett & Bly Brickman, Josh Reany, and Colton Crepps; five great-nieces, Hannah & Emily Kramer, Gwyn & Penelope Carich, and Jordan Reany; two brothers-in-law, Louis Bleier and Don Crepps.

Besides his parents and first wife, Joe was preceded in death by two sisters; Georgie Bleier (2008) & Rosie Crepps (2012); and two nephews, Dean Crepps (2010) and Kurt Crepps (2013).

Joe worked at Winchester for 42 years. He was also a past member of the Edwardsville Jaycee Club. Joe had a passion for cars and you could often find him at car shows where he loved to show off his 1972 Ford Mustangs. He also enjoyed attending games and supporting the St. Louis Cardinals and Blues.

Joe was cremated according to his wishes and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Interment will be at Calvary Catholic Cemetery in Glen Carbon. In lieu of flowers the family request memorials to the .

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.