John Albers Sr.
LEBANON — John J. Albers, Sr., age 59, of Lebanon, Illinois, born May 23, 1961 in St. Louis, Missouri, passed away Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020 at Barnes Jewish Hospital, St. Louis.



John grew up in St. Louis and graduated from SLU High School. He earned his B.S. degree in Geology from the University of Missouri-Columbia.



He had a long career with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, retiring three years ago. He loved retirement and took advantage of his time fishing, hunting, and trap-shooting with friends.



He loved his fishing trips to Canada with his son, and spending time with his granddaughters who were his pride and joy.



John was a thoughtful, appreciative and kind husband, father, step-father and friend; whose adventures were cut short by his passing.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Jane F. Albers; father-in-law, William H. Shaffer; and brother-in-law, Stephen M. Shaffer.



Surviving are his wife, Barbara Shaffer, of Lebanon, whom he married three short, but fantastic years ago on Oct. 28, 2017; his father, Fred Albers of Glen Carbon, Illinois; mother-in-law, Jo Ann Shaffer of Lebanon; children, Katy (Jason) Nall of Sheboygan, Wisconsin, Jay (Selina Lujan de Albers) Albers of Windsor, Colorado and his step-son, Benjamin Shaffer (who thought of John like a father); sister, Susie (Britt) Parnell of Tulsa, Oklahoma; brother, Fred (Kristi) Albers of El Paso, Texas; nieces, Sally (Grant) Freeman and Kellie Parnell; nephew, Austin Albers; and niece, Suzanne (Steven) Pohlman; his beloved granddaughters Emma Jene Nall and Josephine Marie Nall; and his great-nephew Blake Freeman.



To sign the online guestbook, please visit www.wfh-ofallon.com.



A private Mass will be celebrated with the family. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a future date.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Sep. 8, 2020.
