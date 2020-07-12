John Carpenter

John Henry Carpenter, 70, of Edwardsville, passed away on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at Integrity Healthcare of Wood River. He was born March 15, 1950, in Edwardsville, the son of the late Hollis & Elouise (Johnson) Carpenter. John worked for the Edwardsville School District as a bus driver for many years.

He is survived by two brothers, Clifton Carpenter & wife Sharon of Edwardsville, Willie Carpenter & wife Adele also of Edwardsville; and a sister, Annette Hicks & husband Leo of Richardson, Texas. He was preceded in death by 3 sisters, Eartha Lee Carpenter, Loresa Evans and Hattie Sue Lightfoot.

John served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam War.

A private family service was held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Edwardsville with his brother Rev. Clifton Carpenter officiating.

Interment was at Woodlawn Cemetery. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville was in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.