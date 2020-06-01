John Corbin
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
TRENTON — John C. Corbin, 60, of Trenton, Illinois, died Saturday, May 23, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Breese, Illinois.

He was born in Granite City, Illinois, on Aug. 27, 1959, the son of the late James E. Corbin and Sara belle (Heistand) Corbin.

John graduated from Triad High School in 1977 and attended SWIC in Belleville, Illinois. He was employed at Fred Weber, Inc. (formerly Mississippi Lime) for many years.

He was a member of both the Operators Union and the Laborers Union. His memberships included the Sons of the American Legion in Aviston, Illinois, and the Ainad Temple. His favorite pastimes included golfing, hunting, and fishing. He loved and valued his family and many friends, and time spent with them was a cherished part of his life.

He is survived by one son, Tyler (Dee) Corbin of Kekaha, Hawaii, where he is serving in the U.S. Navy; he has two grandchildren, Tristan and Thea, who also reside in Hawaii; he leaves behind his special friend and partner Rhonda Pollmann of Trenton, Illinois; his four siblings Jeff (Maggie) Corbin of Glen Carbon, Illinois, Janet (Richard) Pickering of Moro, Illinois, Jackie Straube of Highland, Illinois, and Jeanne (Larry) Frey of Edwardsville, Illinois.

Surviving nieces include Laura Doyle, Sarah Trahan, Jennifer Frey, Carolyn Hackethal, Rachel Perkins, Laura Garay, Krista Harry, and Sarah Frey; additionally many cousins, several other nieces and nephews; also his former wife, Mary Kay Corbin of Morganfield, Kentucky, survives.

Besides his parents; a brother, James R. Corbin; a niece, Anne Elizabeth Pickering; and an infant nephew, Aaron Corbin, preceded John in death.

A private family service will be held with a celebration of life to be scheduled at a later date. Memorials can be made to the family in care of Thomas Saksa Funeral Homes in Edwardsville, Illinois.

Additional information and an online guest book can be found at saksafuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Saksa Mateer Funeral Home
210 North Kansas Street
Edwardsville, IL 62025
(618) 656-7577
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 1, 2020
So sorry to hear of John's passage. RIP John.
Christine Bucher
Neighbor
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved