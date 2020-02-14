TROY — John F. Fritsche, 75, of Troy, Illinois, and formerly of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 8:55 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at Alton Memorial Hospital in Alton, Illinois.

Born March 19, 1944, in Litchfield, Illinois, he was a son of the late Leo and Anne (McCann) Fritsche. He married Carole Ann (Bess) Fritsche on Oct. 19, 1968, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville and she survives.

He retired in 1999 as an E.E.O. Compliance Officer after 37 years of dedicated service with the Illinois Department of Transportation. John enjoyed his many years helping with the growth of bike trails throughout the area.

He proudly served his country for six years with the United States Army Reserves. He was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville and a 4th Degree member of the Edwardsville Knights of Columbus Council #1143. John was a founding member and proud supporter of the Edwardsville High School Tiger's Booster Club and had belonged to several professional organizations throughout the years. He was an avid history buff, loved his days of bicycling and boating, enjoyed working with genealogy and tinkering with his model trains. John will be remembered for the love and special times shared with his family and friends.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two daughters and sons-in-law, Denise and Patrick Morrison of St. Louis, Missouri, and Natalie and Jason Head of Edwardsville; two grandsons, Nathan Head and Dylan Head of Edwardsville; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Suzanne and David Pals of Florida and Joan Kennevan of Indiana; nieces; nephews; other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters and a brother-in-law, Donna and William Dawson and Sherry Koupa; brother-in-law, Joseph Kennevan and a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Beverly and John Strickland.

In celebration of his life, a memorial visitation will be held at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, Illinois, on Wednesday, Feb. 19, from 4 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7 p.m.

Memorials may be made to the Lewy Body Dementia Association or the and may be accepted at the funeral home.

