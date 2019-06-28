John Franklin Gillham

John Franklin Gillham, Jr., 90, of Edwardsville, Illinois died Thursday, June 20, 2019, in Dallas, Texas.

He was born Sept. 24, 1928, in Edwardsville, the son of the late John F. & Doris (Early) Gillham, Sr. John graduated from Washington University in St. Louis. He began his career as a teacher, worked as a farmer and a stockbroker then returned to education as a librarian for the Venice and East St. Louis school districts.

Through his efforts, John brought the gift of reading to many students by seeking out engaging materials, creating an elementary library, and sharing his own love of literature. He married Von Gillham in Edwardsville on Oct. 9, 1965. She preceded him in death on Jan. 8, 2009. John is survived by two sons, Kirk Myers & wife Ellen of Edwardsville and John W. Gillham & wife Karen of Colorado Springs; one daughter, Carol Contestabile & husband Bryan of Irving, Texas; and seven grandchildren: Kirk, Kristin, Rochelle, Zach, Chelsie, Jake and Nick; and one great-grandchild, Joey. He was preceded in death by one son, Robert Myers and two brothers, Richard & Frederick Gillham.

John attended Immanuel United Methodist Church in Edwardsville and was a Korean War U.S. Army veteran. There is no visitation and interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery on July 9.