John Raymond Irving

John Raymond Irving, 48, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, departed this life on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at Barnes Jewish Hospital in St. Louis. John's death was unexpected, but he had been challenged by heart health issues for many years.

John was born on Jan. 31, 1971 in Centralia, Illinois. He grew up in Centralia and graduated from Centralia High School in 1989. He also attended Kaskaskia College & Lewis and Clark Community College. John lived and worked in Glen Carbon, Illinois for many years. He was employed at the Glen Carbon Walmart for over 20 years and enjoyed the working relationship he had with his managers, fellow associates and customers.

John had many hobbies and interests at which he excelled, including drawing and perfecting his chili. He loved listening to music, playing Uno and spending time with family, friends and his godchildren Ava & John. John demonstrated quiet confidence, tremendous courage and heartfelt caring for others. He loved his family deeply and was blessed to celebrate the first birthday of his nephew, Bryce, earlier this year.

John is survived by his mother, Bernadette Irving, of Glen Carbon, IL; his sisters, Chantel Irving of Alton, IL, and Ammica Offutt of Des Moines, IA; his brothers: Damien Irving, of Glen Carbon, IL, and Elijahwun Offutt of Des Moines, IA; his nephew, Bryce Becoat, and a host of other family and wonderful friends. John was preceded in death by his grandfather, Lewis Garrett; his grandmothers, Ruth Garrett and Phyllis Gibson; his great-grandmother, Florence Carter.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, at Mt. Joy Missionary Baptist Church, 327 Olive Street, Edwardsville, Illinois.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Patient Advocate Foundation | Solving Insurance and Healthcare Access Issues Since 1996. https://www.patientadvocate.org/

Cathy M. Williams & Sons of Alton Illinois.