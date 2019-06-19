John A. Lambright

John A. Lambright, 65, of Staunton, Illinois passed away at 7:40 p.m. on Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri.

He was born Nov. 25, 1953, in Medford, Wisconsin, a son of the late Ammon and Susie (Yoder) Lambright. He married Tammy L. (Geurink) Lambright on Oct. 9, 1982, in Wausau, Wisconsin and she survives. He retired in 2017 from Eberhart Sign in Edwardsville after 32 years of dedicated service as a sign maintenance technician. He was a dedicated and faithful member of Center Grove Presbyterian Church in Edwardsville where had served many years as a deacon. He was a talented woodworker and avid fan of NASCAR. He had a love for cars, enjoyed working in his garden, always wanting to help others and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to his beloved wife, he is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Joshua and Stephanie Lambright of Wausau, Wisconsin and Alexander "A.J." and Brandi Lambright of Belleville, Illinois; a daughter and son-in-law, Jessica and Chris Burcham of Edwardsville, Illinois; seven grandchildren, Jessica, Christian, Lilly, Emma, Louis, Nora and Piper; four great-grandchildren, Nevaeh, Rayne, Aaliyah and Denalie; five brothers and four sister-in-law, Harvey and Rhoda Lambright of Clark, Missouri, Mahlon and Dana Lambright of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Ervin Lambright of Thorpe, Wisconsin, Danny and Polly Lambright of Mondovi, Wisconsin and Levi and Elsie Lambright of Augusta, Wisconsin; five sisters and three brothers-in-law, Martha Lambright of Wausau, Wisconsin, Mary Lambright of Albany, Wisconsin, Rebecca and Danny Miller of Mondovi, Wisconsin, Lena and Toby Borntreger of Thorpe, Wisconsin and Emma and Toby Borntreger of Thorpe, Wisconsin; mother-in-law, Leaha Geurink of Rothschild, Wisconsin; many nieces; nephews; cousins; other extended family and many friends.

In celebration of his life, visitation will be at Center Grove Presbyterian Church, 6279 Center Grove Road in Edwardsville, Illinois on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 3 p.m. until time of funeral service at 7 p.m. with Rev. Wes James officiating. Burial will be at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to the Center Grove Presbyterian Church Deacons Fund. Professional services entrusted to Irwin Chapel of Glen Carbon, Illinois. www.irwinchapel.com