John Lechner

John R. Lechner, 91, of Edwardsville, born March 28, 1928, in Madison, WI, passed away on Friday, June 21, 2019, at Stillwater Senior Living Center in Edwardsville.

John was a retired service technician for General Electric. He was an Army veteran and liked working to help people in their time of panic, and really enjoyed socializing with his customers. John liked western movies and his German music.

He was preceded in death by his parents; August and Maria (Meyer) Lechner, his first wife Dorothy R. Lechner, his second wife Bernice R. Lechner, a daughter Susan M. Prichard, two brothers; Arthur and Joseph Lechner and a sister Betty Herald.

John is survived by a daughter Gail (Greg) Phelps of Edwardsville, a stepdaughter Beverly (Keith) Burns of Maquoketa, IA, four grandchildren; Alex Phelps, Jamie (Laurie) Prichard, Jessica Prichard and Angela (Eric) Alonso, four great-grandchildren; Andrei Phelps, Kallie and Archer Prichard and Joseph Alonso, numerous nieces and nephews, cousins, many dear friends and of course his sweet dog, Precious, who was by his side until his death.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, at Barry Wilson Funeral Home in Maryville. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home with Rev. Kent Schuette officiating. Burial with military honors will be in Lakewood Park Cemetery in St. Louis.

Memorial donations may be made to Heartland Hospice or and will be received at the funeral home.