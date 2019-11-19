John McPike III

John "Jack" Haley McPike III, 78, of Edwardsville, passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.

Jack was born on Aug. 31, 1941, in Alton, and was raised with his three brothers and one sister in the town the McPike's have called home for over 100 years.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, John II and Irene McPike; his brother, Bill; and a brother-in-law, Dick.

Jack leaves behind his wife Judy; son Jack (Laura) McPike; granddaughters Alexa and Brooke; step-daughter Sherry (Tommy) Pfuhl; step-grandsons Andrew and Sean; sister Liz McPike; brothers, Jim (Julie) McPike and Ed (Martha) McPike; and many beautiful nieces and nephews.

After earning a B.S. and M.S. in Mathematics from SIUE he enjoyed a long and fulfilling career in education. Jack taught math at Riverview Gardens High School for 26 years and finished his career as Vice Principal.

In 1976 Jack moved his wife and son to the countryside house on the outskirts of Edwardsville that he built with his own hands. For over 40 years he loved this home and land as much as anyone could love a home.

Jack was a loving brother, husband, father and grandfather who would willingly give to those in need. He never asked for much, sometimes seeming aloof, but underneath that tough facade, he was an emotional, caring man. Judy, Jim and Ed were wonderful during the final year helping Jack fight a difficult battle with cancer that ultimately took him from us too soon.

In the end, we lost a great man, but for those in heaven looking for a spirited and opinionated debate, get ready because here he comes.

In lieu of flowers please take time to donate to your local food banks over the holiday season for those truly in need.

