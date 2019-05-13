John Terence Tretter

John Terence Tretter, 74, passed Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis County, Missouri.

Son of the late Michael Tretter and Lorraine Brodie Tretter born in Alton.

Married to Mary L. Henderson April 16, 1966, at St. Kevin Catholic Church in Rosewood Heights.

Survived by his wife; daughters, Kory (Joedy) Saffel of Marine, Tina Jacobsen of Palm Bay, Florida, and Dana (Todd) Brakhane of Edwardsville; grandchildren, Maddisen, Jackson, McKinley, Eric, Luke, Meghan and Benjamin; brother, Albert (Cynthia) Tretter of St. Louis, Missouri; sisters, Marilyn (Bob) Nenninger of St. Louis and, Claire (David) Bauer of Edwardsville.

Tretter was an Edwardsville police officer for 30 years and retired in 2001 as a shift commander.

He loved the outdoors to fish, hunt and camp.

Visitation is Wednesday, May 15, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home, Edwardsville.

Funeral Mass is Thursday, May 16, 2019, 10:30 a.m. St. Boniface Catholic Church, 110 N. Buchanan St.

Burial is at St. Boniface Cemetery.

Suggested memorials to F.O.P Lodge 244 "Shop with a Cop."