Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John Vieth.

JOHN 'JACK' F. VIETH

EDWARDSVILLE — John "Jack" F. Vieth, 90, of Edwardsville passed March 6, 2019, at his home.

Son of the late John G. Vieth and Frieda Kellerman Vieth born July 17, 1928, in Edwardsville.

Married the late Edith Head June 20, 1953, at St. Boniface Church Edwardsville.

Survived by children, Geanean (Kevin) Terry of St. Louis, Sharon (John ) Elias of Edwardsville, John (Dianna) Vieth of Edwardsville and Daniel Vieth of Edwardsville; grandchildren, John, Jamie, Anthony, and Krista; great-grandchildren, Cole, Jessie, Dylan, Devin and Baylee.

Preceded by parents, wife, daughter Joan Kay Vieth, sister Mildred Halbe, and brothers Earl, Jerome, Leonard and Raymond Vieth.

He chauffeured at Richard Brick's for many years and was a self-employed farmer who loved to farm; "that was his life." Memberships include St. Mary's Church and Kof C Council 1143 of Edwardsville, Madison County Farm Bureau, and Teamsters Local 525, Alton.

Visitation is from 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, March 10, 2019, Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

Funeral Mass is Monday, March 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Catholic Church Edwardsville.

Fr. Daniel Bergbower is officiating. Burial is at Calvary Catholic Cemetery Edwardsville.

Casket bearers are John Vieth Jr., Shawn Hess, Jonathan Needham, Anthony Lienemann, Rich Metzger, Kevin Knezik, and Ronald Vieth.

Suggested Memorial Masses and St. Mary 's.