NEVADA — Long time Simi Valley resident, John H. Walker, 80, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Dec. 7th, at the Veterans Home in Boulder City, Nevada.

John grew up in Edwardsville, Illinois, and served in the US Navy from 1957 to 1960.

After leaving the navy he moved to California where, in 1967 he met his wife of 49 years, Judith (Judy) Fugit Clay and her two children Mike and Michelle Clay; John and Judy later welcomed son, Mark Walker in to the family. John taught his children to "work hard and play harder", a lesson they all learned well. Summers were filled with boating and water skiing (preferably at Lake Powell), winter with downhill skiing, and throughout the year could be seen riding his bike on the trails around Boulder City. John also attended many Tractor shows, BBQs and other events with the Topa-Topa Flywheeler Tractor club, and driving his tractor in local parades.

John joined Flying Tiger Line in 1969 and retired from FedEx in Dec. 2001. He was a pilot, hockey player, hunter and fisherman, especially while he, Judy and Mark lived in Anchorage AK during the 1980s.

John was preceded in death by his loving wife Judy; his brother, Walter (Walt) Walker; and his parents, Charlie and Pearl Walker.

He is survived by his loving children, Mike and Chris Clay, Michelle Clay, Mark and Andie Walker; his grandchildren, Joshua Clay, Millie and Ellie Walker; sisters, Peggy Walker, Nadine Hamlet and Charlene Kelly; brother, Jim Walker; and a slew of nieces and nephews.

John will be dearly missed by his family, extended family and friends.

A Celebration of John's Life will be held in Boulder City, Tuesday, Jan. 24th at 10 a.m. at Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Boulder City.