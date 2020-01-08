EDWARDSVILLE — Johnnie R. Green, age 64, of Edwardsville, passed away at 9:04 a.m. on Monday, Jan 6, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in O'Fallon, Illinois.

He was born on Aug. 20th, 1955 in St. Louis, the son of John Hardy Green and the late Freler Mae (Golliday) Green.

In his younger years Johnnie worked as a sheet metal worker for Local Union #268. He most recently worked as a scrap metal dealer and recycle in Washington Park, Illinois.

He married Hermenia "Nina" Brown on March 18, 1983, in St. Clair County.

Besides his wife, he is also survived by two sons, Michael B. Green of Chicago, and Johnnie R. Green, of Houston; three daughters, Tamara S. Green of Chicago, Joi L. Richardson and her husband, Roger, of Florissant, Missouri, and Crystal D. Nash of Belleville; four grandchildren, Naomi M. Richardson, Roger A. Richardson, Jr., Aigner L. Nash-Gilmore, and Stevanie C. Nash-Gilmore; father, John Hardy Green; six sisters; two brothers; and a host of cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Johnnie enjoyed roller skating, traveling, buying and selling stocks, spending time with his family, and reading the Bible. He was a member of Church of God in Christ Congregational Church in Granite City.

A visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, at Eden Church in Edwardsville.

The funeral service will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at the church with Elder Travis Green presiding.

Interment will follow in Sunset Hills Memorial Estates of Glen Carbon. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to .

