Jonathan Schwear
COLORADO — Jonathan A. Schwear, age 40, born Dec. 29, 1979 in Alton, Illinois, passed away on Saturday, July 25, 2020 at his residence in Castle Rock, Colorado.



Jonathan grew up in Edwardsville, Illinois. He attended Edwardsville High School and Eastern Illinois University where he earned his Bachelors degree in Recreation Administration and Facility Management.



He moved to Denver, Colorado, in 2005 and earned his Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist certification. He eventually opened his own gym, DTC Fitness Elite, and specialized in training athletes in improving their performance, nutrition and injury prevention. He also served as a Volunteer Firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) in Franktown, Colorado.



Jonathan loved lifting weights and later became an Ultra marathon runner.



He moved to Denver to enjoy the outdoors and went hiking, camping and skiing every chance he got. He took his faithful companion dog, Blackjack, everywhere and had just recently added another dog, Dutch, to his pack.



He is survived by his mother, Jill nee Kohli Schwear of Glen Carbon, Illinois; his father, Jerry Schwear of Colorado Springs, Colorado; three sisters, Jamie Schwear, Jerilyn (Trevor) Schwear Arneson and Joni Schwear; and his life partner, Jennifer Skeels and her son, Adam.



Upon his request, Jonathan was cremated. The family requests a virtual



"Celebration of Life" at https://urldefense.com/v3/__https://www.facebook.com/groups/325141761997493/?ref=share__;!!Ivohdkk!zf1ehXCALcda25oGY5Nn9oxlEzrH7b7xHmnzcbFKigsQMgwPMOQm4TqYAo6E23HkuEADMva-Au8$.



Memorials may be made in Jonathan's honor to Cardinal Glennon Children's



Hospital and will be received at the funeral home.



Condolences may be expressed to the family and his partner at barrywilsonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jul. 31, 2020.
