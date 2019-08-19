Joseph "Joe" W. Decker

Joseph "Joe" W. Decker, 90, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, formerly of Belleville, Illinois, passed away at 6:55 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18, 2019, at his home. Joe was born on March 31, 1929, in East St. Louis, Illinois, the son of the late Joseph W. Decker, Sr. and Lottie R. (Kmiecik) Decker.

He married his wife of 64 years, Mary D. (Hamilton) on Nov. 20, 1954, in East St. Louis. Besides his wife, Joe is survived by one son; Mark Decker and wife, Sue of Highland, IL; five daughters; Mary "Peggy" Oulvey and husband, Gene, of Glen Carbon, IL, Nora Robertson and husband, Jay, of Bethalto, IL, Carol Campbell and husband, Skip, of Edwardsville, Julie Decker of Pontoon Beach, IL, and Kristen Reed and husband, James, of Neosho, MO; daughter-in-law, Rene Decker of Belleville, IL; 15 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by two brothers, Leonard Decker and Richard Decker.

Joe was a machinist at Anheuser Busch in St. Louis for 25 years, retiring in 1990. He also served in the Marine Corps Reserves for two years before he was honorably discharged. He was a member at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Glen Carbon, the Edwardsville Moose Lodge 1561, and he played minor league baseball for six years with the St. Louis Browns & the St. Louis Cardinal farm clubs. He was also the founder of the Belleville West End Khoury League.

Visitation will be from 8 to 10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church. Immediately following visitation, the funeral service will be at 10 a.m. with Father Patrick Gibbons presiding. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery in Glen Carbon. For those who prefer memorial contributions may be made to Belleville Family Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com. Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville is in charge of the arrangements.