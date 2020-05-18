EDWARDSVILLE — Joseph P. Giardina, a lifetime resident of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 5:15 a.m. Born June 18, 1929, in St. Louis, Missouri, he was the son of Jasper and Mary (Busalacchi) Giardina.
Joe graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1947. He worked with his parents in their family owned fruit store on Main Street in Edwardsville until he was called for service in the Korean War.
Upon returning from Korea, Joe married Joyce Arth on May 24, 1952. He then attended business school on the G.I. Bill and subsequently worked in procurement at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Corporation (Boeing) until his retirement in 1984.
Upon retirement, Joe turned his hobby of repairing smoking pipes into Joe's Pipe Repair and Imports, a business he joyfully operated with Joyce. They enjoyed traveling for their business and to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, with family.
Joe was a dedicated member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville, faithfully giving of his time and energy. He served on many committees and was a member of the Church Council. In 1982 he was appointed as Trustee of St. Mary's Catholic Church by the Bishop of the Springfield Diocese.
He was very conscientious and proud of this assignment. He was a loyal member of the Knights of Columbus for over 60 years. For many years Joe was the director of the Edwardsville Men's City Basketball League.
Joe is survived by his devoted wife Joyce (Arth) Giardina; his loving daughters, Jenna Highlander (Ken), and Jill Beck (Bud Harrison); his grandchildren, Amanda (Allen), Nathan (Emily) and Emily (Peter); and his great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Rosalie, Sophia, Noah and Luke.
Also surviving, a sister-in-law, Viola (Arth) Hessel; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nancy Giardina; and many other family members.
A mass in honor of Joe will be held when those he loved and who loved him are able to join together for a remembrance fitting of his vibrant spirit.
In tribute to Joe, we hope you will remember his humorous and ever-positive view of life.
A short time ago, when he was very ill, his quick response to "I love you, Dad…" was: "I know—they all do!"
Friends may register on line at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com.
Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.
Joe graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1947. He worked with his parents in their family owned fruit store on Main Street in Edwardsville until he was called for service in the Korean War.
Upon returning from Korea, Joe married Joyce Arth on May 24, 1952. He then attended business school on the G.I. Bill and subsequently worked in procurement at McDonnell Douglas Aircraft Corporation (Boeing) until his retirement in 1984.
Upon retirement, Joe turned his hobby of repairing smoking pipes into Joe's Pipe Repair and Imports, a business he joyfully operated with Joyce. They enjoyed traveling for their business and to Fort Myers Beach, Florida, with family.
Joe was a dedicated member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville, faithfully giving of his time and energy. He served on many committees and was a member of the Church Council. In 1982 he was appointed as Trustee of St. Mary's Catholic Church by the Bishop of the Springfield Diocese.
He was very conscientious and proud of this assignment. He was a loyal member of the Knights of Columbus for over 60 years. For many years Joe was the director of the Edwardsville Men's City Basketball League.
Joe is survived by his devoted wife Joyce (Arth) Giardina; his loving daughters, Jenna Highlander (Ken), and Jill Beck (Bud Harrison); his grandchildren, Amanda (Allen), Nathan (Emily) and Emily (Peter); and his great-grandchildren, Gwendolyn, Rosalie, Sophia, Noah and Luke.
Also surviving, a sister-in-law, Viola (Arth) Hessel; as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Nancy Giardina; and many other family members.
A mass in honor of Joe will be held when those he loved and who loved him are able to join together for a remembrance fitting of his vibrant spirit.
In tribute to Joe, we hope you will remember his humorous and ever-positive view of life.
A short time ago, when he was very ill, his quick response to "I love you, Dad…" was: "I know—they all do!"
Friends may register on line at www.KalmerMemorialServices.com.
Kalmer Memorial Services in Lebanon, Illinois, is in charge of arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on May 18, 2020.