Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Hernandez.

Joseph Cheo Hernandez

Joseph Cheo Hernandez "Joe," 80, returned to his heavenly home on Saturday, April 13, 2019. His faith in Jesus Christ gave him a strong conviction to live life to the fullest with an amazing will to be strong in every aspect of his life.

Joe was born on April 7, 1939, in East Los Angeles, California to the late Eusebio Hernandez and Vera Gonzales. Joe is survived by his children, Leonard Hernandez (spouse, Crystal Price-Hernandez) of Glen Carbon, Vibiana Navarro, Debbie Villegas (spouse, Felipe Villegas), Jessica Ramirez (spouse, Robert Ramirez) and 11 grandchildren: Dante Hernandez, Tair Quezada, Toni Navarro, Makaila Ramirez, Emma Ramirez, Jacob Villegas, Sophia Villegas, Lilly Goodwin, Grace Goodwin, Carmen Vandyke and Britney Vandyke. Joe was preceded in death by his brother Richard Hernandez.

As a young boy, Joe loved music and spending time with friends in the Hollenbeck area of Los Angeles. He loved the sport of boxing and spent time in the local gym. At an early age, Joe began working for Reliable Strainer and joined the local union of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 208.

Joe valiantly served his country during the 1950s in the United States Army, where he was part of the Tenth Division Infantry during the Suez Canal crisis. Joe had tremendous respect for his country and was a loyal soldier. Joe was proud of the American flag and everything that it represents.

Joe attended California State University Los Angeles and received a bachelor's degree in marketing. While attending college, Joe realized his leadership and organizing skills and became a founding member of the "Justicia" or "Justice" organization as well as the world famous "Latin Skydivers" organization while in college. "Justicia" was instrumental in the production of such events as "Feria" in East Los Angeles where Jose Feliciano performed as well as the group Tierra and other Latino musical acts in the 1970s. Recognizing that Joe was a resourceful entrepreneur and a leader, he was recruited to work for the Jos. Schlitz Brewing Co. as their first director of Hispanic marketing. Joe also worked in sales and marketing for two decades with the Mexican-American Grocers Assoc. He also spent time volunteering and serving on a range of committees with the community. Joe's mindset of a philanthropist brought him into a range of political circles where Joe was able to meet President Ronald Reagan, President George Bush and Secretary of Treasury Alan Greenspan among countless other local and state officials. Joe was proud to be part of thriving organizations that benefited his community.

Joe was a man of adventure and talents and at last count, he had over 2,000 parachute jumps. His love for adventure also included fast motorcycles and rodeos. Joe has owned over 10 horses over his lifetime.

Above all things, his utmost true passion is with his Heavenly Father, Jesus Christ and an abundant amount of pride for his family and each of their accomplishments. If anyone was to have a conversation with Joe, you better bet that he would give you an earful about one his children's or grandchildren's most recent successes — his smile would stretch from one ear to the next in proudness!

Visitation will take place from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. with a funeral service beginning at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 18 at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Burial will immediately follow at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery with Military Honors. The service will be officiated by Reverend John Shank. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.