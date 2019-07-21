Dr. Joseph Robert Russo died at home in Edwardsville on the morning of Friday, July 12, 2019, at the age of 85. "Bob" was born in Newport, New Castle, Delaware on Feb. 16, 1934, the son of Dr. Joseph Romeo Russo (1900-1985) and Edith (Fairlamb MacNair) Williamson (1892-1982).

Dr. J. Robert Russo retired in 1996 as Professor Emeritus at Southern Illinois University in Edwardsville. His lifelong career in civil service began in 1956 as Director of the McKim Community Center for underprivileged youth in Baltimore, Maryland. He was awarded Teacher of the Year in 1960 by Osceola High School in Kissimmee, Florida. He received his B.S. in science and math (1955), master of science (1959), and D. Ed. in psychology and counselor education from Pennsylvania State University (1963). That same year Dr. Russo joined the psychology department faculty at SIUE.

He loved teaching throughout his life and served in many administrative positions: Director of the Regional Training Center for the federal Delinquency Study Program and Youth Development Project, involving juvenile delinquents from the Illinois Correctional Facility for boys and mental health patients; and at the University, Director of Research for Education, Associate Dean of Graduate Studies and Research, and Dean of the Graduate School.

He helped start the Interdisciplinary Teachers Education Program. Dr. Russo authored, co-authored, and edited numerous professional papers, articles, and books. Bob's enthusiasm for the sport of soccer led to his instrumental role in the formation of those programs at the Edwardsville YMCA and the Edwardsville Public School district. He had sons on the first team fielded by Edwardsville High School (1976), and he had a grandson on the Tiger's State Championship winning team (2013). Dr. Russo was preceded in life's end by brother John "Jack" Rodman Russo, by grandson Whitley Ray Russo (1986-2016), and by former wife Anne (Eustance) Russo (1935-2019).

He is survived by wife Mildred Lynn (McClure) Boggs-Russo. Dr. Russo is survived by six sons, Mark, Andy, Rick, Sean, Joe and Tim Russo, by former wife Roselie "Lee" (Kroger) Russo, and by 12 grandchildren and one great-grandchild, and all his adoring daughter's in-law. The memorial service will be held at The Center for Spirituality and Sustainability on the SIUE campus this Monday, July 22, 2019, at 6 p.m.