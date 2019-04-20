Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Joseph Schroeder.

Joseph James Schroeder

Joseph James Schroeder, Jr., 80, of Columbia, Missouri passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 in Columbia.

Visitation will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Columbia United Church of Christ, 3201 I-70 Drive NW, Columbia.

Funeral services will be held at the church on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10 a.m. with burial following at Memorial Park Cemetery.

Joe was born on Feb. 24, 1939 in Granite City, Illinois, the son of Joe and Florence (Williams) Schroeder who preceded him in death. He was married on Aug. 16, 1958, in Granite City to his childhood sweetheart, Darlene (Willaredt) Schroeder, who preceded him in death in February 2018 after nearly 60 years of marriage.

"Jumpin' Joe" distinguished himself at Granite City High School as an outstanding leader, student, and athlete. He attended Illinois Boys State, and was also a two-year conference champion and all-state runner in cross country, an all-conference and all-district three-year starter in basketball, and a two-year captain and all-state runner in track. His state meet 4:28 .5 mile stood as a school record for more than 20 years.

Joe attended the University of Missouri in Columbia on a track scholarship from coach Tom Botts, earning a bachelor's of science in agriculture in 1962 and an master's of science in agricultural economics in 1965.

In addition to competing in cross-country and track, Joe tried-out for Mizzou's freshman basketball team and was the last man cut by then-freshman coach Stormin' Norm Stewart.

On Labor Day 1960, Joe was the inaugural winner of the Heart of America Marathon, which became the nation's fourth marathon. The HOAM is still America's third longest continuously contested marathon and will celebrate its 60th running this Labor Day 2019.

In graduate school, Joe became interested in the fledgling field of computer science and joined the University of Missouri-Columbia Medical Center in 1963 as a Computer Programmer. In 1969, Joe transferred to the Department of Pathology and under his leadership as Director of Pathology Information Systems, the hospital moved to an integrated information system that dramatically lowered costs and was utilized for nearly 20 years.

Joe most enjoyed aiding the personal and professional development of his staff during his 38-year career, and in 1984, he was recognized with the Employer of the Year Award from the Missouri Affiliate of the National Federation of the Blind.

Joe was an active member of the Columbia United Church of Christ, serving in three separate decades as president of Church Council, helping lead the church during times of transition, renewal, and expansion. He also served as a corporate member of the UCC Board for Homeland Ministries.

For more than 45 years, Joe worked alongside his beloved wife Darlene to facilitate programs to benefit community youth including serving on multiple PTAs; multiple terms as Booster Club president at Rock Bridge High helping lead the fundraising campaign to construct the original athletic stadium at Rock Bridge Field; creating and organizing County and Regional Junior Olympic meets; and volunteering at MSHSAA events.

Joe and Darlene also were charter members, presidents, and volunteers with the MU Track and Field Officials Association.

A life-long lover of athletics, Joe was an avid competitor in church and city league sports, serving as city league basketball commissioner for several years. Joe also served as a youth football and baseball coach, high school football official, and head finish line judge for more than 30 years at the Missouri state track and field championships.

In 1994, Joe began a six-year appointment on the University of Missouri Intercollegiate Athletics Committee and in 1996 his lifetime contributions to athletics were honored by his hometown with induction into the Granite City Sports Hall of Fame.

Like Darlene, Joe was dedicated to their children and grandchildren, supporting them in all of their personal pursuits. Their family crisscrossed the nation camping and hiking in America's National Parks. Joe was especially fond of the beautiful and majestic Rocky Mountains.

Other survivors include: four children, Joseph Schroeder III (Stephanie) of Brighton, MI, Jeffrey Schroeder (Jana) of Columbia, MO, Robin Hardy (Greg) of St. Peters, Missouri and Kevin Schroeder (Stacy) of Columbia; ten grandchildren; brother Robert Schroeder of Glen Carbon and sister Bonnie White of Janesville, Wisconsin. Joe also was preceded in death by stepmother Fern Schroeder.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the MU Track and Field Officials Association: MUTFOA, 7602 South Hill Creek Road, Columbia, MO 65203

Online condolences may be made at www.memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com.