Joseph Semko
OLNEY — Joseph Semko, age 90, of Olney, Illinois, died Monday, July 27, 2020 at his home. He was born April 7, 1930 in Swoyersville, Pennsylvania, the son of Andrew and Anna, nee Elias, Semko.



He married the former Florence Halecki Nov. 14, 1953, and she preceded him in death Jan. 22, 2015.



A proud Marine, Joe was a strong, patriotic and selfless man who would give the shirt off his back to help someone else.



In addition to his military service in Korea, Joe also applied his talents and athleticism at George Washington University, where he played college basketball. After college he started his career at the radio/tv division of Westinghouse on the production line and rose through the ranks to become a manager. His job led him to Olney to work for AMF/Roadmaster, where he eventually became plant manager.



He also carried his professional interests home, where he inspired his son's love of all things electrical. They also shared a love of collecting antique radios. Though straight-faced in most photos, Joe will remain famous for his dry sense of humor and quick comebacks. He was a devoted father and grandfather; and the fruits of his hard work, generosity, and love will live on for a long time to come.



Surviving are his son Mark (Paula) Semko of Swansea, Illinois; grandchildren, Elizabeth and Scott Semko of Swansea; and many nieces and nephews. The family gives special thanks to his dear friends Kim and Jerry Harmon of Olney.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; three brothers and six sisters.



In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Carle Hospice-Richland, a program of the Carle Center for Philanthropy, and will be accepted at the funeral home. Online condolences may be offered at www.wfh-ofallon.com.



Memorial Service will be at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 7, at Wolfersberger Funeral Home, 102 W. Washington St., O'Fallon.



Private Interment will be at Mount Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Shiloh, Illinois.



Arrangements entrusted to Wolfersberger Funeral Home O'Fallon, Illinois.



Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
07:00 PM
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
Funeral services provided by
Wolfersberger Funeral Home - O'Fallon
102 West Washington Street
O'Fallon, IL 62269
(618) 632-3681
