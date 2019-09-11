Joseph Tilden (1971 - 2019)
Service Information
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL
62025
(618)-656-4655
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
Weber & Rodney Funeral Home
304 N Main St
Edwardsville, IL 62025
Obituary
Joseph F. Tilden



Joseph F. Tilden, 48, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 9:32 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, in Hazelwood, Missouri.



Joe was born Jan. 15, 1971, in Ridgewood, New Jersey. He was a union carpenter & millwright.



Joe is survived by his father, Ray Tilden & wife Kathy of Collinsville, Illinois; mother Linnea (Haynes) Izzo & husband Tom of Collinsville; wife Maria (Youngs) Tilden of Edwardsville; one son, U.S. Army Ranger Pvt. First Class Samuel E. Tilden of Edwardsville; four daughters, Claire E. Tilden of Grafton, Britney Van Dyke, Hannah Tilden, April Croce of Colorado Springs; two brothers, Raymond B. Tilden of Collinsville, Jeffrey M. Tilden & wife Jennifer of Lexington, NC; two nieces, Ava & Luna; and an uncle, William Haynes of Edwardsville.



Joseph was a member of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters Local 664, the Masonic Lodge, and was also a huge Pittsburg Steelers fan. He served in the U.S. Army and after he was discharged, he went on to attend Ohio State University where he was just a few hours shy of getting his bachelor's degree in psychology.



Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. A funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. on Friday. He will be cremated after services according to his wishes. The family request memorials to St. Jude Hospital or the . Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Sept. 11, 2019
