GLEN CARBON — Josephine Wolfe, 97, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, born June 1, 1922 in Caseyville, Illinois, to the late Frank and Beatrice (Guerissi) Scaglione, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.
Josephine was a homemaker and a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Glen Carbon.
In addition to her parents; Josephine is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wolfe; her grandson, Robert Powers; brothers, Jerome Scaglione, Angelo Scaglione, Frank Scaglione and Joe Scaglione; sisters, Catherine Groze and Angleine Pearson.
Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Bobby (Linda) Wolfe of Collinsville, Illinois, and Timothy (Rene) Gallaher of Alburn Illinois; daughters, Josephine Hendersen of Troy Illinois, and Geraldine Makler of Edwardsville Illinois;
she is further survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as many friends and distant relatives.
Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Glen Carbon.
Condolences can be shared with the family at www.herrfuneral.com.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 1, 2020.