Josephine Wolfe
GLEN CARBON — Josephine Wolfe, 97, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, born June 1, 1922 in Caseyville, Illinois, to the late Frank and Beatrice (Guerissi) Scaglione, passed away Friday, May 22, 2020.

Josephine was a homemaker and a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Glen Carbon.

In addition to her parents; Josephine is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Wolfe; her grandson, Robert Powers; brothers, Jerome Scaglione, Angelo Scaglione, Frank Scaglione and Joe Scaglione; sisters, Catherine Groze and Angleine Pearson.

Those left to cherish her memory include her sons, Bobby (Linda) Wolfe of Collinsville, Illinois, and Timothy (Rene) Gallaher of Alburn Illinois; daughters, Josephine Hendersen of Troy Illinois, and Geraldine Makler of Edwardsville Illinois;

she is further survived by four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; as well as many friends and distant relatives.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a private Mass of Christian Burial at St. Cecilia Catholic Church of Glen Carbon.

Condolences can be shared with the family at www.herrfuneral.com.

Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Herr Funeral Home
501 West Main St.
Collinsville, IL 62234
(618) 344-0187
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 1, 2020
So sorry to hear about Jo....it was a privilege to have known her...
Cindy
Friend
