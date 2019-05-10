Joyce Rae Abert

Joyce Rae Abert, 85, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida.

She was born Sept. 14, 1933, in Springfield, Illinois, the daughter of the late William Eugene and Dorothy A. (Kikendall) Willett-Lillie. Joyce worked for Country Company Insurance for nine years and then worked for the Madison County Supervisor of Assessments Office for 15 years.

Joyce married Raymond F. Abert May 3, 1953, at the First Methodist Church in Springfield, Illinois. Ray preceded her in death on March 22, 2011.

She is survived by four sons, Gregg Abert and wife Jo Carole of Collinsville, Alan Abert and wife Kathy of Alton, Don Abert and wife Jan of Edwardsville, and Dan Abert and wife Brenda of Edwardsville; one daughter Stacey Doyle and Joe LaBadia of Neptune Beach, Florida; three grandsons; Eric Abert, Keith Abert and wife Amy and Chris Abert; two granddaughters, Becky and Amy Abert; a step-grandchildren, Kelly Wells and Charles McCarty; and two great-grandchildren, Mitchell and Stella Abert. She was preceded in death by one sister Elizabeth "Betty" Ream. After Ray's retirement, they were able to enjoy their love of boating full-time at the Duck Club in St. Charles, Missouri, where their friends and fellow boaters spent many hours together. They also loved to travel and spend their winters in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Grant Armstrong officiating. Following the service, Joyce will be cremated according to her wishes. The family requests memorials to or the Metro East Humane Society. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.