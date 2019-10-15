Joyce Schmidt

Joyce K. Schmidt, 73, of Holiday Shores, passed away at 11:43 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at her residence. She was born March 21, 1946, in Wood River, the daughter of the late Donald & Gertrude (Kelley) Green.

Joyce worked in the family business, Schmidt & Sons Heating & Cooling for many years as the bookkeeper. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Guy S. Schmidt. They were married Sep. 16, 1966, at the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville.

Joyce is also survived by two sons, Todd S. Schmidt and wife Robyn, Jay C. Schmidt & wife Jane of Holiday Shores; three grandchildren, Alysa Schmidt, Zack Schmidt, Alex Schmidt; one brother, Earl Green & wife Becky of Bethalto; and a sister in law, Paige Burton & husband Gary of Maryville. Joyce was a member of the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville, a past member of the Edwardsville Jr. Service Club and was proud to have been a member of the Piasa Drum & Bugle Corp in her younger years.

Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Weber & Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville. The funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Edwardsville, with Rev. Ed Haun officiating. Burial will be at St. James Cemetery in Edwardsville. The family request memorials to the First Baptist Church or Hospice of Southern Illinois. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.