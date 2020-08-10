Joyce Turner

EDWARDSVILLE — Joyce A. (Green) Turner, 75, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at her residence. surrounded by family. She was born Oct. 30, 1944, in Wood River, Illinois, the daughter of the late Louise (Shoppell) Hoskins.

Joyce worked as a counselor at the Centerstone Mental Health Center in Alton, Illinois, for many years. She is survived by her husband Delos Turner; two sons, Larry Turner and wife Tracey of Arnold, Missouri, Delos A. Turner and wife Brandi of Walker, Louisiana; one daughter Kristie Signorello of Edwardsville; and five grandchildren, Blake, Savanah, Noah, Andrew, and Shelbi.

Joyce loved reading, movies, photography, drawing, and crafting, including making her own jewelry for craft shows. She loved all animals, but especially dogs, cats, and horses and supported many rescue efforts.

She was cremated according to her wishes and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.

Memorials may be made in her honor to the Metro East Humane Society (Madison County, Illinois), Partners for Pets in St. Jacob, Illinois, Catty Shack in Hamel, Illinois: http://cattyshackil.org/donate.html or the Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's at: Donate to Morning Glory Home Care Team's Walk to End Alzheimer's.