Juanita Alexander Dubois

Juanita Alexander Dubois entered this life on Nov. 29, 1918, and left this life on Oct. 5, 2018. Juanita was seven weeks shy of her 100th birthday. She was born in Glen Carbon, Illinois to Emma and Garrett Gibson. Juanita was a descendant of two of the founding families of Glen Carbon — the Yanda and Benda families.

Juanita graduated from Edwardsville High School in 1936 with honors. Her nickname was "Gibby" and she played the saxophone in the high school band. She loved Latin, geometry, and had an insatiable love of learning.

After graduation, she completed the course at Miss Hickey's Business School in St Louis. Her first part-time position was at The Nestle Company in St Louis where she subsequently married her boss, William Dewitt Alexander, in December 1939. Juanita and Dewitt had two children: Diane Gibson and William Dewitt. They were happily married for 53 years.

Juanita's husband preceded her in death in 1992 as did her son in 1994 and her grandson, Scott, in 2002. Juanita is survived by her daughter, Diane, her granddaughter, Rebecca Marshall, her grandson William Howes and five great-grandchildren.

In 1995 Juanita married Andrew Dubois in Lakewood, Colorado. Juanita and Andrew were married for 22 years until his death in August 2018.

Juanita loved traveling in the U.S. and all over the world. She loved to needlepoint and was an avid cook. She was fiercely independent and always ready with an opinion. She was also a voracious reader.

We are thankful for her long life and her faith in God.