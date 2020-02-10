BETHALTO — Judith (Judy) Bartels Gooch, 76, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020 at 3:05 a.m. with her family by her side.

She was born on May 10, 1943 in Edwardsville, Illinois, the daughter of Albert and Louise (Johnson) Bartels. Judy married Robert E. Gooch on Sept. 17, 1982 in Edwardsville. He preceded her in death.

She was a member of Eden United Church of Christ in Edwardsville for many years. She owned and operated Cozy Home Furnishing in Bethalto, Illinois; and enjoyed sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren.

Judy is survived by son, Rod Yehling of O'Fallon, Illinois; a step-son, Craig (Erin) Gooch; a daughter, Pamela (Richard) Althardt; step-daughter, Lori (Larry) Stutz; sisters, Verlene (Arlyn) Schwalb and Alberta (Marvin) Ringering; a brother, Wilbert (Emma Jean) Bartels; brothers-in-law, Charles Kanning and Kenny Bivens; six grandchildren, Evan and Abigail Stutz, Macie and Brenton Althardt, and Chloe and Theodore Gooch; along with many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband, Robert; she is preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Beverly Bivens and Janet Kanning.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Feb. 14, from 4 p.m. until the times of service at 7 p.m. at the Elias Kallal and Schaaf Funeral home in Bethalto.

Burial will be at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the .

Online condolences and guest book may be found at www.eliaskallalandschaaf.com.