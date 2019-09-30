JUDY VEITH

Judith Marie Richardson Veith, 78, of Edwardsville, passed away Sept. 28, 2019, at Rosewood Care Center in Edwardsville. She was born May 27, 1941, in Alton to Allan Churchill and Marie (Rotter) Richardson.

Judy graduated from Edwardsville High School and attended Eastern Illinois University and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville, where she obtained a degree in elementary education. She taught kindergarten for 25 years at Midway and Hamel schools. Judy loved working with children and got her "kid fix" after retirement by substitute teaching, working with the young authors program, giving swimming lessons at the Edwardsville YMCA as well as water exercises with special needs school children. Always wanting to be of service to others, she was an Auxiliary Volunteer at Anderson Hospital and a greeter at St. Boniface Church.

Judy loved her children and grandchildren very much and always had a beautiful smile on her face. She is survived by her husband George Michael Veith, whom she married Aug. 15, 1980; children: Robert S. Hyten, DMD of Carlyle, Mark B. Hyten (Susan) of Zionsville, IN, Mary Kay Hyten of Edwardsville, and Glen C. Veith (Leslie Rennie) of Edwardsville; grandchildren: Jacob (Riana) Hyten of Carmel, IN, Samantha (Ryan) Harrold of Brownsburg, IN, Natalie Jarrett of St. Louis, MO, and James J. Veith of Edwardsville; great-grandson: Asher B. Hyten of Zionsville, IN; and sister: Marilyn (Steve) Moore of Edwardsville.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Carol Ann Reid of Carlinville.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019, 4-8 p.m. at Saksa Mateer Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

Funeral Mass is Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, 10:30 a.m. at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Edwardsville.

Fr. Jeffrey Goeckner; Burial Woodlawn Cemetery Edwardsville.

Memorials are suggested to the Auxiliary Volunteers at Anderson Hospital or St. Boniface Catholic Church.