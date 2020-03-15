EDWARDSVILLE — Judith "Judy" Ann Woodward, age 78, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 3:24 p.m., on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City, Illinois. Judy was born in Litchfield, Illinois, on Aug. 26, 1941, the daughter of the late Erwin and Dorothy R. (Sellmeier) Ashauer.

Judy married Earl Hauschild on June 1, 1963. Earl preceded her in death on June 23, 1981. Judy then married Richard "Woody" Woodward on June 2, 1984.

Besides her husband Richard; Judy is survived by one son, Richard J. Hauschild and wife Jennifer, of Edwardsville; two daughters, Debra L. Brand and husband Michael, of Yorktown, Virginia, and Diane S. Wattles and husband Eric, of Manito, Illinois; one step-son, Michael A, Woodward, of Bland, Missouri; two step-daughters, Patricia L. Woodward-Davis, of Cleveland, Ohio, and Tracy K. L. Woodward-Harris, of Reddick, Florida; 9 grandchildren; and one sister, Mary Ann Bagaglio and husband Eugene, of Arlington, Tennessee.

Judy worked for the Edwardsville Intelligencer for many years writing obituaries and at LS Delmar Studios as an assistant. She was also an Avon dealer for over 30 years.

Judy really enjoyed traveling, camping, and Cardinal baseball. She also enjoyed going to Grafton to eat fish and watch the Eagles. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter, Illinois.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, March 19, from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Weber and Rodney Funeral Home in Edwardsville.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, March 20, at 10:30 a.m. with Rev. Heath R. Curtis presiding.

Interment will follow at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Family request memorials to or Zion Lutheran Church in Carpenter.

Weber and Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at weberfuneralhome.com.