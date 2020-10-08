1/
Judy DeSart
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Judy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GLEN CARBON — Judy A. DeSart, 79, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, died at her residence on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:16 p.m.



She was born June 15, 1941, in Carlinville, Illinois, to Bruno Grandone & Marjorie (Dunn) Grandone.



She married Kenneth W. DeSart on Aug. 24, 1963 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 1968.



She was a registered nurse for St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, Illinois, and St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.



Judy was a member of the St. Boniface Church of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Friends of St. Francis Hospital.



She was a supporter of St. Jude's Hospital.



She is survived by her children, Amy DeSart of Chesterfield, Missouri, and Lori (Tim) Spangenberg of Glen Carbon; grandchildren, Andrew (fiancée Maxine Mineghan) Spangenberg of Edwardsville, Sydney (Andrew) Dodds of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Molly Spangenberg of Fayetteville; brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Grandone of Gillespie; and sister, Sharon (Dominic) Obertino of Gillespie.



Judy was preceded in death by her parents and spouse.



Private family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Edwardsville High School or the Judy DeSart Health Care Scholarship.



Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.



Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Edwardsville Intelligencer on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kravanya Funeral Homes - Gillespie
203 E Elm St
Gillespie, IL 62033
(217) 839-2154
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved