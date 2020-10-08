GLEN CARBON — Judy A. DeSart, 79, of Glen Carbon, Illinois, died at her residence on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020 at 6:16 p.m.

She was born June 15, 1941, in Carlinville, Illinois, to Bruno Grandone & Marjorie (Dunn) Grandone.

She married Kenneth W. DeSart on Aug. 24, 1963 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie, Illinois. He preceded her in death on Sept. 14, 1968.

She was a registered nurse for St. Francis Hospital in Litchfield, Illinois, and St. John's Hospital in Springfield, Illinois.

Judy was a member of the St. Boniface Church of Edwardsville, Illinois, and Friends of St. Francis Hospital.

She was a supporter of St. Jude's Hospital.

She is survived by her children, Amy DeSart of Chesterfield, Missouri, and Lori (Tim) Spangenberg of Glen Carbon; grandchildren, Andrew (fiancée Maxine Mineghan) Spangenberg of Edwardsville, Sydney (Andrew) Dodds of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Molly Spangenberg of Fayetteville; brother, Jerry (Carolyn) Grandone of Gillespie; and sister, Sharon (Dominic) Obertino of Gillespie.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents and spouse.

Private family services will be held. Memorials are suggested to Edwardsville High School or the Judy DeSart Health Care Scholarship.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at www.kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.