Judith Verseman

Judith D. Verseman, 79, of Edwardsville passed away peacefully on Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019, at Anderson Hospital in Maryville with her children at her side. Judy was born on March 14, 1940, in Chester, IL the daughter of the late Raymond and Dorothy (Vasquez) Leinicke.

Judy was a teacher and counselor at Edwardsville High School for 34 years. She was loved and respected by the staff and students. She enjoyed living in Edwardsville and always ran into someone she knew everywhere she went. Everyone loved Judy. She was a proud supporter of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) where she earned her Bachelor's Degree and her Master of Science in Education while raising two successful children. She enjoyed attending Edwardsville events and SIUE basketball games. Judy served as a president of the SIUE Alumni Association. She was an active member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Edwardsville, was a member of the Illinois Retired Teachers Association and a member of the Madison County Retired Teachers Association. Judy loved spending time at the Lake of the Ozarks, attending her grandchildren's events, being with friends for coffee and lunch, or just sitting outside in her neighborhood. Judy was an amazing mother, a supportive grandmother and a great friend to all. She will be remembered for all the special times she shared with family and friends.

Judy is survived by and will be missed by; her husband, Roger J. Verseman, whom she married on Dec. 27, 1958; daughter, Carmen Striler of Kirkwood, MO; son, Stuart Verseman (and James Collier) of Richland, MI; grandchildren, Corey Verseman, Jamie Striler, Jessica Striler, and Joseph Striler; sister, Joyce Dunn and many other close family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Rd. in Glen Carbon. In celebration of Judy's life, visitation will continue on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. with Fr. Dan Bergbower officiating at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1802 Madison Ave., Edwardsville. Burial will follow at St. Boniface Catholic Cemetery in Edwardsville. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Judy's memory may be directed to the or SIUE Cougar Athletics Development Fund.