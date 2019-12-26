MARYVILLE — Julia Lynne Matecki, 58 of Maryville, Illinois, passed away at her home surrounded by her family on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019.

Julia was born on April 24, 1961 in Gibson City, Illinois; the daughter of the late Charles and Berenice (Landis) Crowley. Julia was a dental assistant for Heartland Dental in Belleville, Illinois, and took great pride in being a mom raising her family.

She was baptized and a member of Gibson City United Methodist Church having attended Maryville St. Luke's United Methodist Church. Julia was very involved in her children's and other kid's education, serving as a Collinsville High School Band Mom, serving on the Board of Directors of the Collinsville High School Band, also a Teachers Aid and Room Mom at Maryville School.

Julia was a foster and adoptive mom and believed all kids deserve a home. She also gave her time serving on the Advisory Committee for Foster Care with the Children's Home and Aid Society. In her free time Julia enjoyed her days of traveling, especially to Disney World, camping or taking a cruise on Carnival Cruise Lines. She was known for her love of the Hallmark Channel and playing a good game of Bunco. Her greatest love was spending time with her family and was always ready for any family outing. Julia will be remembered for the love of her family and all the special times they shared together.

Julia is survived by and will be missed by her husband, Edward Matecki, whom she married on October 23, 1993; her daughters, Katie Matecki and Megan Matecki both of Maryville; brothers, Walter and Linda Crowley, and Charles and Janet Crowley; sisters, Harriet and Michael Stuehm, and Ellen and Darin Weise; and numerous other close family members and friends.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 27, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Irwin Chapel, 591 Glen Crossing Road in Glen Carbon, Illinois.

In celebration of Julia's life, visitation will continue from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at 10 a.m. at Maryville St. Luke's United Methodist Church, 6325 West Main Street in Maryville with Pastor Rob Roy officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates in Glen Carbon.

Memorial donations are suggested to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network at pancan.org or donations will be accepted at the funeral home.