ALHAMBRA — Julian Bright, 74, of rural Alhambra, Illinois, was called to his heavenly home on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019.

He was born March 21, 1945, in Breese, Illinois, son of Dallas Thomas Bright and Letty Kathleen (Shepard) Bright. He married Cathleen Schaefer on Nov. 27, 1971, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Centralia and she survives.

In addition to his wife of 47 years, Cathy, he is also survived by his two sons Derek Bright and Andrew Bright; Two daughter-in-laws, Tracy Bright and Heather Bright; five grandchildren: Luke, Avery, Logan, Amelie, and Adelaide Bright; a brother: Francis Bright of Highland, Illinois; a sister: Terry Murray of Centralia, Illinois; two brothers-in-law and three sisters-in-law: Dan Schaefer and wife Linda of Centralia, Nancy Schaefer of Kell, Robert Schaefer of Holiday Shores, Illinois, and Judith Stack of Centralia; several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother: Dallas James Bright.

Julian loved to travel and camp with his A Liner camper group. Julian and Cathy traveled and camped in 49 states. He enjoyed fishing with his fishing buddy, Andrew and deer hunting with his son, Derek. Also, Julian had a passion for cooking. He was a graduate of Kaskaskia College. Julian was a 50-year member of Operating Engineers Local 520, a former assistant Boy Scout leader in Hamel, Missouri, and a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel. Julian was a proud Marine and was awarded two Purple Hearts in Vietnam and was invited to the American Veterans Disabled for Life Memorial Dedication in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 5, 2014. He was an avid Chicago Cubs fan.

He loved God and his family and will be missed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 at 11 a.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel with Rev. Benjamin Ball officiating. Visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 25 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Hamel. Burial will be held at a later date in Hillcrest Memorial Park in Centralia. Memorial donations can be made to the St. Paul Lutheran Church and the and will be accepted at Sutherland-Garnier Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 235 North Sycamore St. Centralia, Illinois 62801, (618)532-3523, who is honored to be of service to the Bright Family. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sutherlandfuneralhome.com.