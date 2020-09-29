June Dobrinich

EDWARDSVILLE — June Marie Dobrinich, age 92, of Edwardsville, Illinois, passed away at 9:25 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at Anderson Hospital in Maryville, Illinois.

She was born on June 28, 1928, in Swansea, Illinois, the daughter of the late Arthur and Henrietta (Bolle) Goodnick.

June worked at Scott Air Force Base from 1966 until her retirement in 1988.

June is survived by one son, Gary "Duke" Dobrinich of Millersburg, Illinois; one daughter, Cindy Dobrinich of Cedar Hill, Missouri; three grandchildren, Jasen Wymer of Cedar Hill, Jennifer Aubuchon of Pacific, Missouri, and Janel Swearingen and her husband, Brandon, of New Douglas, Illinois; one step-grandchild, Jeremy Bradford of Highland, Illinois; three great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Ashley Aubuchon of Pacific and Brianna Bradford of Highland; brother, Malcolm Goodnick of Elmhurst, Illinois; sister, Joyce Dobrinich of Edwardsville; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and former husband, Charles Dobrinich.

June loved the St. Louis Cardinals, working sudoku puzzles, and watching her hummingbirds.

A private family graveside will be held at Valley View Cemetery in Edwardsville. Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor's choice.

Weber & Rodney Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed online at weberfuneralhome.com.